Dive in to the wonderful world of underwater photography

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you're looking to commemorate a big moment in your life or you just want a gorgeous social media feed, you might want to consider diving into underwater photography.

"So, the underwater stuff sort of just culminated from wanting to do like a bridal gown underwater and then it just grew," explained photographer David Stanley.

Stanley opened DC Stanley Photography eight years ago. Then, he and his wife decided to build a home above the photography studio, as part of Friendswood's "Live Here, Work Here" program.

Due to Stanley's unique photography style, he has always attracted unique clients.



His underwater sessions last at least an hour and can be an experience to remember even before the photos are finished.

"It's not something that's inherently easy for the person," he explained. "They really need to have feedback constantly because they don't necessarily know how they are reacting underwater. I'm the only one that's really seeing it."

More TOP STORIES News