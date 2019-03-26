Okurrr! Yes, Cardi B just filed a trademark for that word, okurrr?

If you're a fan of using rapper Cardi B's famous 'Okurrr!' phrase, you may want to take advantage of it before it belongs to her.
Cardi B wants to trademark it. If you're furiously ripping through the dictionary to find "Okurrr," stop now.
It's just how she says the word "OK" - in a high-pitch voice and with rolled Rs.
Cardi B officially filed the trademark paperwork for "Okurrr" with three Rs. She has also submitted a claim for the spelling of the word with two Rs, because if you're going to have it, you may as well include every variation.
The application, made through Cardi B's company, Washpoppin Inc., would mostly cover merchandise like clothing and paper goods.
Still need an "Okurrr" demonstration? The rapper, who also recently made her RodeoHouston debut, used the phrase in a Super Bowl Pepsi commercial this year.
