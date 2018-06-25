TOYS R US

All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Toys 'R' Us to close stores by Friday. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

This week will bring the end to an American institution.

All Toys 'R' Us stores will close by Friday.
SEE ALSO: Don't wanna grow up? What you may not have known about Toys 'R' Us


Stores with a lot of inventory are offering 60 to 80 percent discounts.

Those with less stock will likely close sooner, but discounts are a bit better: up to 70 to 90 percent off.

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez visited some local stores to see what was left on their shelves.

EMBED More News Videos

What's left inside Houston Toys R Us stores?

RELATED: Houston family makes lasting memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldstore closingtoys r ustoysmoney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
TOYS R US
Geoffrey the Giraffe is ready to rumble in latest gig
Toys 'R' Us mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe gets new gig!
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Party City to open toy pop-up shops after Toys 'R' Us closing
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Get pampered at 3 new Houston nail salons
Houston-area linen service laying off 120 positions
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk viral interview
River Oaks Theatre could have Amazon as new owner
Uber passengers facing fake vomit claims by drivers
More Business
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News