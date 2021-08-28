Over 200K Razor hoverboards recalled due to fire risk

The issue is with a removable battery pack in the Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboards made by Razor USA.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has reports of more than 20 hoverboards with lithium-ion battery packs overheating.
In some instances, there was smoke or fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The recall affects those hoverboards sold between September 2016 and August of 2017.
They were sold at Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us and through online retailers.
Customers who have these hoverboards are asked to contact Razor USA for information on how to return the product.