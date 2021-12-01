toys r us

Toys "R" Us opening new store in New Jersey in mid-December

The 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love."
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
Toys 'R' Us opening flagship store at American Dream in NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Toys "R" Us is opening a new store about a year after a planned relaunch of its brick-and-mortar presence failed.

The retailer's parent company, WHP Global, announced it will open a store at New Jersey's American Dream mall in mid-December. In a press release, the company said the 20,000 square foot, two-story location is "reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love," and includes an ice cream parlor, multi-level slide and, of course, rows of toys for purchase.

It will be the only standalone location of the storied brand within the United States currently.



Toys "R" Us announced in August it will open "shop-in-shops" in 400 Macy's locations beginning next year. And its website remains operational, as do about 900 stores overseas.

Like other retailers, Toys "R" Us has been hurt by shifting consumer habits with more people shopping online or at big-box stores, including Walmart and Target. The pandemic only catalyzed those trends.

Toys "R" Us re-opening might come too late for a revenue boost for this year, since it's opening during the end of the holiday shopping season. But its arrival might be welcome for last-minute shoppers and also help bring more foot traffic to American Dream, which finally opened in October 2020. The 3-million-square-foot property features a indoor theme park with more than 35 rides, roller coasters and attractions and a water park.

New York-based WHP bought Toys "R" Us from Tru Kids Inc. in March 2021, after Tru Kids' plans to open about a dozen standalone smaller stores across US malls didn't pan out. Instead, the company opened only two locations - one in New Jersey and another in -Texas in late 2019. Both closed in early 2021, with the company blaming Covid-19.

