STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Amazon helps Spring couple turn hobby into $150,000 business

EMBED </>More Videos

Amazon helps Spring couple turn hobby into business.

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Amazon has helped a Spring couple launch their small business in a way they never imagined possible, all thanks to the site's "Handmade" section.

Seven years ago John Leslie picked up a new hobby: wood working. But his daughter going through an international adoption gave him the motivation to make some real money making Christmas ornaments.

"Surprisingly, we ended up making $20,000 to put toward this adoption," said John, who is owner of John Leslie Studio.

The next year, not only were people reaching out on Facebook and Etsy wanting more ornaments, but that's when Amazon asked John to join their Handmade section, a platform that gives artisans the chance to show the world their products.

"I said sure and it blew up," John explained.

Working out of a small room in the back of his house, John started designing earrings and bracelets along with the Christmas ornaments. He even brought in his wife, Mary, to help.

"He got really busy, overloaded busy, and I asked how can I help? And he said, 'Hey, how about you help me put the earrings together or packaging?'" Mary said.

At times, the demand gets so heavy that they have to close their business online for two to three days just to catch up.

"You know most people think of Amazon as they sell their own things, but surprisingly about half of Amazon's revenue comes from people like us who use their platform to sell their products," John said.

It's an opportunity John is thankful for every day.

"There's a big difference between $20,000 and $150,000 and that's the difference Amazon has made," John said.

Amazon takes 15 percent of the cut you make compared to Etsy who takes five percent and Facebook Marketplace's zero percent. You do have to apply to sell on Amazon's Homemade section.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstretch your dollaramazonhobbiesSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
7 must-have products for people who love pumpkin spice
How to stop pet-hair covered items from ruining your washer
Get fall makeup trends on a budget using just one product
More stretch your dollar
BUSINESS
UPS hiring 100,000 holiday workers for 2018 rush
Get jewelry and more at Sharpstown's new Pearlings Designer Collection
Amazon workers may have taken cash to kill bad reviews
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
More Business
Top Stories
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at in-home day care
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Mavericks honor Manvel boy who dreamed of being quarterback
Marshall Buffalos assistant coach helps team lean in to success
SALE ALERT! Toys up to 65 percent off on Walmart's website
Show More
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Driver flees after hitting 3-year-old in NW Harris County
Texas fisherman catches two massive alligator gars
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
Security guard shot at during confrontation in northeast Houston
More News