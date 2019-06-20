NOW HIRING! Ford bringing 500 jobs to Houston with new call center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5321429" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So Fresh Maids hiring now with no experience and $100 signing bonus.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5287126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hire Houston Youth Program grows to 10K job opportunities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ford made a big move to Houston.The motor company opened a new call center, and it's looking to fill more than 500 positions in the next year.The facility is at 5959 Corporate Drive in southwest Houston. It will mainly focus on helping people who own Ford trucks.The starting pay range is between $16 and $18 an hour with positions that go much higher than that.Ford will provide you with the training you need to complete your job at task.The company hopes to reinvent customer service by having one point of contact for customers rather than having to explain your problem to several different people.Ford also said Houston is the perfect place for a center like this, calling the Bayou City the heart of the world's largest truck market.