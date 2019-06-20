Business

NOW HIRING! Ford bringing 500 jobs to Houston with new call center

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ford made a big move to Houston.

The motor company opened a new call center, and it's looking to fill more than 500 positions in the next year.

The facility is at 5959 Corporate Drive in southwest Houston. It will mainly focus on helping people who own Ford trucks.

The starting pay range is between $16 and $18 an hour with positions that go much higher than that.

Ford will provide you with the training you need to complete your job at task.

The company hopes to reinvent customer service by having one point of contact for customers rather than having to explain your problem to several different people.

Ford also said Houston is the perfect place for a center like this, calling the Bayou City the heart of the world's largest truck market.

You can apply for the job here.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!

MORE JOBS AVAILABLE IN HOUSTON
So Fresh Maids hiring now with $100 signing bonus and no experience needed
EMBED More News Videos

So Fresh Maids hiring now with no experience and $100 signing bonus.



10,000 jobs up for grab for Houston youth this summer
EMBED More News Videos

Hire Houston Youth Program grows to 10K job opportunities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustoncarsstretch your dollarfordjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News