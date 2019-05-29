Careers

So Fresh Maids hiring now with $100 signing bonus and no experience needed

By
Who's Hiring in Houston goes behind the scenes to look at a company ready and willing to hire you. There's even $100 sign-on bonus!

So Fresh Maids is a residential and commercial cleaning company focusing on giving you back your time.

"We do all the tasks around the house that you don't have time to do or you don't want to do," said CEO and founder Christina Tegbe.

As the business continues to grow, So Fresh Maids is looking to hire right now even with little to no experience.

"What we always look for is someone with good character. You don't have to have a lot of cleaning experience because that can be taught," said Tegbe.

You can apply here.

For those of you who haven't even begun spring cleaning, Tegbe is sharing her secrets.

"If you're going for something on your own, vinegar and water can do wonders. If you need something little bit more hardcore, we really like Zepp products. You can get those from Home Depot and Lowe's," said Tegbe. "They have really good tile, toilet bowl acid cleaner, and soap scum."

Tegbe also says if you're trying to save time, start on the rooms that gather the most dirt and dust. This includes your kitchen and bathroom. They will take longer to clean than your bedroom and living room.

SEE ALSO: Check out these top jobs for 2019 in the Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Top jobs for 2019 in Houston.



Looking for a job? Join our "Who's Hiring in Houston" Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonstretch your dollarcareersjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News