abc13 plus friendswood

11-year-old twins open gourmet pet treat business to save for their future

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Twin 11-year-olds Seth and Nathan wanted to find a way to make extra cash for their future cars and college education.

Both boys have a passion for animals. Seth loves dogs and Nathan enjoys everything related with birds.

One day, the idea of creating their own business came up. After being inspired by a local pet store, both twins decided to dive in and start "Tweets and Treats."

Nathan created a hot pepper wild bird feed, which is made with cayenne pepper.

"The cayenne really helps because squirrels won't like it, but birds don't have taste buds, so when they eat it, they don't really care," explained Nathan.

Seth decided to specialize in doggy treats, which he bakes every week.

"For the cupcakes, to make them, we just use flour, oats, baking powder, water and peanut butter, and put them in the oven for 15 minutes," Seth said.

You can buy the treats at the Friendswood Farmer's Market.

For more on the Friendswood Farmer's Market, click here.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfriendswooddogschildrensmall businessabc13 plus friendswoodbirdsabc13 plussavings
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood Market offers goodies
HS students get special training with NASA engineers
Friendswood HS choir surprises couple with NYC wedding serenade
Popular Friendswood food truck serves up tamales all year long
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spring family's killer sentenced to death for 2014 massacre
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
Chilly weekend ahead, stormy next week
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Justin and Kate: A look at Houston's hottest couple
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Show More
Gerrit Cole's famous brother-in-law cheers him on in Game 5
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
More TOP STORIES News