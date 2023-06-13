If you're headed to Bush Airport on Tuesday, ABC13's Courtney Fischer was there and said it's a little muggy, but here is what the airport is doing to help cool customers.

Temporary chillers being used at Bush Airport after 2 are unexpectedly down, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers at Bush Intercontinental Airport are still feeling the heat Tuesday morning after the air conditioning has been out for nearly a full day.

As of 1:30 a.m., Bush Airport officials say part of the problem has been fixed but didn't say how long it's going to take to get things 100% back to normal.

Right now, there are huge trailer trucks that work as temporary chillers parked outside the airport to help cool down the place. They're plugged into the main plant that powers the whole AC system.

Normally, there are six chillers running to keep the airport cool, but two are down. Airport officials say that's super unusual, and, they're not sure why it happened. It could be an issue from the storms over the weekend that they're investigating.

So, if you're headed to Bush Tuesday morning, ABC13's Courtney Fischer was there and said it's a little muggy, but here is what the airport is doing.

"Our customer service team is wandering through the terminals providing water to the customers and keeping track of areas that are cooling places in the terminal. Again, there are cool places in the terminal. It's 77, 76 degrees," Jim Szczesniak, the chief operating officer for Houston Airport System, said.

When will everything be back to normal? Airport officials haven't said how long that will take, but they told ABC13 that maintenance crews haven't stopped working on the issue.

