Temps inside Bush Intercontinental affected after 'unexpected' AC issues, airport officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Travelers coming in and out of Houston might feel the city's heat wave inside Bush Intercontinental after the airport announced it's experiencing some unexpected air conditioning issues on Monday.

At about 1 p.m., George Bush Intercontinental Airport officials said in a tweet that the AC issues are affecting temperatures in the building.

It's unclear how long the AC has been experiencing complications or just how high temperatures have reached inside. Officials said the airport's "world-class customer service reps" are supplying free water to passengers.

"Houston Airports are also walking all five terminals to monitor the temperature inside the airport," Bush Airport officials said in a tweet. "Please know, Houston Airports is doing everything possible to restore optimal conditions for our passengers."

The air cooling drawback has not appeared to be the cause of any flight delays.

ABC13's weather team says Houston can expect heat advisories this week as high temperatures begin in the mid-upper 90s staring Monday and last through, at least, Father's Day weekend.

