Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive

A school bus driver is facing charges for allowing three students to drive the bus.Video surfaced online showing JoAndrea McAtee, 27, teaching a student how to drive the vehicle. McAtee was arrested Friday morning.Parents told a school resource officer that McAtee was letting the kids take turns driving the school bus on the way home from school.The students were ages 11, 13 and 17. Other children were allegedly on board at the time.The school district launched an investigation and relieved the bus driver of her duties.