BUS DRIVER

Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Bus driver faces charges for allegedly allowing 3 students to drive

By
PORTER COUNTY, Indiana (KTRK) --
A school bus driver is facing charges for allowing three students to drive the bus.

Video surfaced online showing JoAndrea McAtee, 27, teaching a student how to drive the vehicle. McAtee was arrested Friday morning.

Parents told a school resource officer that McAtee was letting the kids take turns driving the school bus on the way home from school.

The students were ages 11, 13 and 17. Other children were allegedly on board at the time.

The school district launched an investigation and relieved the bus driver of her duties.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus driverstudentsu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUS DRIVER
Pasadena bus driver out to make streets safer for kids
Man says he was denied bus ride because he's black
Sealy ISD students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
HEARTWARMING: Bus driver helps blind passenger cross road
More bus driver
Top Stories
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Deputies: Bus with about 40 passengers overturned in NW Harris Co.
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
Officials: Gas leak causes flames to erupt near Museum District
Weekend Weather
Cathay Pacific misspells airline's name on one of its planes
Teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Show More
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick
Kavanaugh accuser accepts request to testify before Senate committee
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
Cheerleader who knelt during singing of national anthem is suing university
Man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
More News