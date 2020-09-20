Woman dies in burning car while escaping brutal abduction

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Liberty County deputies are searching for a person of interest after a woman was found shot to death in a burning car, and another was found chained to a bed inside a nearby home.The woman, who had been found chained in Plum Grove, called 911 around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.She told investigators she worked as a maid for 59-year-old Jose Soriano and that she and another maid went to his house after Soriano said he had revealing photos of her friend.When authorities arrived, the woman said Soriano held them at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her. She was found chained at the ankle with a rope tied around her neck.She said her friend tried to get away but crashed during the escape.Authorities said Soriano escaped in a gray Ford pickup.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at 936-336-4500.