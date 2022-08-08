1 person injured after burn pile turned into 6-acre fire in Montgomery Co., officials say

"It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban," Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is injured after a burn pile turned into a 6-acre fire in Montgomery County, officials said.

A burn pile in the 5400 block of Honea Egypt led to a large wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The fire grew to 6 acres before firefighters could bring it under control, officials said.

The Texas A &M Forest Service responded with two dozers to establish a containment line around the fire.

A citation was issued for violation of the burn ban. This was just one of several citations issued today across the county, authorities said.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, the person injured was a civilian trying to help the property owner put the fire out.

The person injured was treated at the scene after they suffered from heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, authorities said.

"It's frustrating that people are still ignoring the warnings (burn ban) and still burning. We need people to use some common sense and stop burning for now," Montgomery County FMO said. "It makes things dangerous for everyone. We've had buildings burned, houses damaged, and a fatality in Harris County. It's about as bad as it can be right now, so we need people to heed the burn ban."

SEE ALSO: 1 man dead at scene of fire that burned through 27 acres in NW Harris County, officials say