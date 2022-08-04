1 man dead at scene of grass fire near Grand Parkway in NW Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple crews are working the scene of a grass fire in Cypress, where a man was found dead, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
On Thursday, fire crews were dispatched at about 1:20 p.m. to the 16600 block of Bobcat Trail about the fire.
Initial information from the fire marshal's office confirmed a man was found dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's unclear if the man died as a result of the fire or other causes.
Houston TranStar cameras along the Grand Parkway picked up heavy smoke in the area.
ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.