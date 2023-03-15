DoorDash imposters damage home in Spring during attempted burglary, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are warning people to be cautious when someone arrives at their front door without notice after burglary suspects impersonated DoorDash delivery workers at a home in Spring.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The attempted burglary was caught on surveillance cameras on March 5.

The video shows a woman knocking on the front door of a home on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony Subdivision. Deputies say she announced herself as DoorDash and lingered outside from 1:20 a.m. until 2 a.m. while four men got into the backyard and tried to gain entry into the home.

WATCH: Surveillance footage of burglary suspects pretending to be DoorDash

Investigators said the suspects caused damage to the outside of the house but weren't able to enter the residence successfully.

The woman has a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and another floral tattoo on her wrist. All five suspects were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

"Do not open the door to anyone claiming to be from a delivery service unless you are expecting such a delivery, and even then, we recommend having them leave the items outside. Legitimate DoorDash drivers are happy to leave the food outside with no need to open the door," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

If anyone has any information on this attempted burglary, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option three or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case # 23A065670.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.