Burglary suspect following homeowner in 'threatening manner' shot to death

By
Homeowner accused of killing suspected burglar armed with knife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner shot a man he said broke into his east Houston home Tuesday night, and according to police, that burglary suspect is now dead.

The suspect was shot by the homeowner after attempting to stab him upon entering the residence in the 7300 block of Canal Street, police said. The suspect died at the hospital.

The owner said there had been a lot of attempted break-ins, so he told police he was out checking around his property.

Police said the owner was unable to get in through the side door and quickly realized someone was inside his home. That's when he said he came face-to-face with a man with a knife. He told police he tried to back away from the man, but the suspect kept following him trying to stab him.

The homeowner fired a single shot hitting the man.

"As he's walking around to the front of his residence, a man approaches him with a knife. The homeowner attempts to retreat, but the man continues to follow him with a knife in a threatening manner. The homeowner discharges his firearm one time, striking the individual," said Det. Estep.



The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

The homeowner told police it seemed as if money was missing.

This case will now go to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

