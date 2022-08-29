Burglary suspect arrested after burning home's door, barricading himself in teen's room, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect accused of barricading himself inside a 13-year-old girl's room and pulling her hair while she slept has been arrested, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The suspect, who deputies identified as Andra Singleton, broke into a home in the 4100 block of Lake Cypress Circle at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Singleton successful broke in by using chemical accelerants to burn through the back door, deputies said.

Once inside, deputies said Singleton barricaded himself in the teen girl's room. While he was there, Singleton rummaged through her things and pulled her hair while she slept, officials said.

That caused the 13-year-old to wake up and scream, which prompted her parents to call authorities.

SEE RELATED STORY: Apartment worker in The Woodlands accused of breaking into unit and climbing into girl's bed naked

As Pct. 4 deputies arrived, they said they saw Singleton jump out of the teen's bedroom window, located on the second floor, and tried running away.

Singleton was eventually caught and booked into Harris County Jail.

The 33-year-old has been charged with burglary with intent to commit another felony and two counts of arson - intentionally damaging a habitation, records say.

His bond and court appearance have not yet been set.

At the time of the alleged incident, Singleton had been out on bond for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal trespass of a habitation.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.