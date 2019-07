Burglars use social media to target high-priced art work in affluent Houston area homes, police say

EMBED >More News Videos Police say the burglars are getting information on their targets with the help of social media.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HPD's Major Offenders Unit said they've busted a sophisticated group of criminals using social media to target affluent homes.They now need the public's help to recover high-priced artwork, some of which is valued in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.There's a $50,000 reward up for grabs.Police have arrested at least seven people tied to the high-end crimes. Detectives said the group targeted homes in River Oaks and other wealthy areas in Brazoria, Fort Bend and Galveston Counties.HPD would not comment on the victims in any of the cases. Houston mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee told reporters earlier this year his River Oaks mansion had been burglarized by crooks looking for high-end artwork Investigators revealed the burglary crew stole artwork, computers, guns and jewelry from the homes. They used the victims' social media posts to determine their targets and gain access into the properties."We go to work every day. Some of these suspects, this is their job," said Detective John Varela. "They look for an opportunity to commit crimes. They look on social media and other things like that. That's how they found these complainants."Detectives reminded people to be cautious of what and when they post to social media. They say criminals are adapting and using the information to help break the law.They said a tip to HPD helped them break open this case. Someone reported seeing a post on social media about the stolen art.