A Florida burglar lost his pants while breaking into a Hyundai dealership.The burglar used a fire extinguisher to knock a hole through the wall, but soon discovered the hole was a bit too small.He lost his shorts trying to climb through it and then tripped while trying to stand once he was inside.After regaining his composure, he took off with a generator, going out the same hole he came in.Police think they'll be able to find him soon because surveillance cameras got a pretty clear shot of his face.