Florida burglar lost his pants while breaking into Hyundai dealership

Burglar in Florida uses fire extinguisher to break in car dealership

By
A Florida burglar lost his pants while breaking into a Hyundai dealership.

The burglar used a fire extinguisher to knock a hole through the wall, but soon discovered the hole was a bit too small.

He lost his shorts trying to climb through it and then tripped while trying to stand once he was inside.

After regaining his composure, he took off with a generator, going out the same hole he came in.

Police think they'll be able to find him soon because surveillance cameras got a pretty clear shot of his face.
