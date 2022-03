EMBED >More News Videos NO BULL: Leon Coffee has been making crowds laugh for more than 40 years - but being a rodeo clown isn't just funny business. See why it's also one of the most dangerous jobs.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Video captured a scary few moments at the Houston Livestock show and Rodeo on Wednesday night.Crews were moving the bulls in NRG Stadium when one angry bull took off after a bullfighter, slamming him into the wall twice with its horns.Luckily, another quick thinking bullfighter was able to distract the bull, getting it to back off.The rider, Redo Bryce, was OK, and even gave a thumbs up as he was cheered on by the crowd.Bryce is from Kenefick in Liberty County.