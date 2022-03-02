viral video

'Dad of the year' throws himself in between son and raging bull at Texas rodeo

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Viral video shows father saving his son after thrown off a bull

BELTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway, a video showing a Texas father jumping out of his seat and saving his bull riding son has gone viral.

Cody Hooks, 18, is from Louisiana, but was competing at a rodeo in Central Texas last month when he was thrown off.

"The last thing I can remember is I was getting down on my bull and taking my wrap, and that's the last thing I remember before getting knocked out," Cody explained.

His father, Landis Hooks, is still shaken up over what happened right after.

"You laugh about it when it's all over, but it kind of got me a little bit," Landis said.

The video shows Cody falling off the bull as bullfighters struggle to get the bull under control. Landis takes initiative and jumps on top of Cody and gets kicked by the bull.

"That's just part of the culture we were brought up in," Landis explained. "And a lot of people don't understand the hard work that these guys put in."

Landis said instinct took over once he saw his son fall.

"Honestly, that's not the first time I've jumped on somebody like that. It just comes from being around it all the time," he said. "No matter what, I'm going to do what I'm going to do for him. Did I like it, no? I didn't like it one bit."

Although the incident happened last month in Belton, Texas, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has medical staff in the arena during all of its competitions.

"A lot of these riders can only do these types of sporting events for so long because injuries will catch up with them," said Dr. Kelly Larkin, a member of the executive committee. "And then they are not in good enough shape to be able to ride. These animals can be 2,000 or 3,000 pounds. It's a very dangerous sport."

NOTE: ABC13 initially reported that this happened at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The video was taken at a rodeo in Belton, Texas in February.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonparentingviral videoraging bullcaught on videobull riding
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Viral video shows father saving his son after thrown off a bull
Controversy continues over former Katy ISD athlete's use of slur
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
'Pam & Tommy' tells story of the sex tape that rocked the online world
TOP STORIES
Election 2022: Full results from Texas primary elections
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
More sunshine Wednesday, clouds and humidity return this weekend
Texas Gov. Abbott gets GOP nod for 3rd term
Beto O'Rourke wins Democratic nomination for Texas gov.
Voting locations throughout Texas weren't open due to staff shortages
Show More
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Here's how President Biden wants to fight inflation
How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
Pasadena PD identify woman seen running from vehicle at park
Don Huffines out of race for Texas governor
More TOP STORIES News