Man accused of accidentally firing confiscated gun, injuring child in Fifth Ward appears in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused of accidentally firing a gun that injured an 11-year-old girl in Fifth Ward made his first court appearance on Friday evening.

Lewis Earl Perkins, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon after reportedly injuring his girlfriend's little sister while attempting to clear a gun that was found in an apartment complex's courtyard near where children were playing.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Buck Street at about 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Gun confiscated in Fifth Ward apartment complex accidentally fires, hits 11-year-old girl, HPD says

Perkins was allegedly given the weapon by someone who believed he knew how to deal with guns. He also corroborated this to the judge by saying he knew how to handle guns.

According to court records, he unloaded the weapon, chambered it, pointed it at the wall, and pulled the trigger. The gun then fired through the wall of an apartment and struck the 11-year-old in the buttocks while she was sitting on the couch, police said.

The 11-year-old was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be stable. She did not sustain any additional injuries.

Perkins was detained for questioning, police said.

During his court appearance, Perkins and the judge had a long interaction where he said he didn't understand why the incident happened. The judge then responded to Perkins, calling the shooting "reckless," court documents say.

It was revealed that Perkins did five years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced in 2018 for stabbing someone two years prior, court documents read.

There is still a discussion to determine of Perkins was reckless or negligent.

Perkins' bond was set at $75,000. He is expected back in court on Monday, June 12.