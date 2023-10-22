Astros reliever appeals 2-game suspension, eligible to play ALCS Game 6

Jose Altuve smashed a three-run home run to lift the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu is active for Game 6 after appealing his two-game ban from Major League Baseball on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the eighth inning of Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

His hearing will be held within the next 48 hours.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were fined, as was Texas pitcher Matt Bush. For the rest of the ALCS series, McCullers and Bush aren't allowed to sit on their respective team benches.

Astros manager Dusty Baker has earned an undisclosed fine as a result of his conduct following his removal from Game 5 of the ALCS.

