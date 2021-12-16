bruce springsteen

Bruce Springsteen reportedly sold his music catalog for $500M

The deal would be the largest ever transaction for a single artist's catalog.
By Travis Caldwell and Joe Sutton, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Springsteen reportedly sells music catalog for $500M

NEW YORK -- "The Boss" may have just made a cool half-billion dollars.

Bruce Springsteen has sold the rights to his music catalog to Sony Music Entertainment for a value that could be north of $500 million, according to The New York Times, citing sources briefed on the deal.

The deal would be the largest ever transaction for a single artist's catalog, according to the Times, and would include his work as both a singer and songwriter.

Billboard was the first to report the sale.

One of the premier rock artists of all time, Springsteen is responsible for such hits as "Born in the USA," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Born to Run." He and the E Street Band, who he has played with for decades, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Springsteen's latest album, "Letter to You," was released in October 2020.

Bruce Springsteen performs during reopening night of "Springsteen on Broadway" for a full-capacity, vaccinated audience at St. James Theatre on June 26, 2021 in New York City.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images



Springsteen reopened Broadway in June with his "Springsteen on Broadway" performances after Covid-19 restrictions halted full-capacity shows for more than a year.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Springsteen and Sony for comment.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew jerseybruce springsteenmusicmusic news
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
'Springsteen on Broadway' vax restriction sparks controversy
Springsteen pleads guilty to 1 count in DUI case
Springsteen charged with drunken driving in NJ; Jeep ad on pause
Apple launches free 24-hour 'Apple Music TV' livestream
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Heavy rain possible Thursday and Friday
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News