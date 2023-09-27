Bruce Springsteen postpones remainder of 2023 tour dates as he recovers from peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September due to the singer suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's 2023 tour will be postponed until 2024, citing doctor's advice.

The Boss, who last week celebrated his 74th birthday, is "steadily recovering" from peptic ulcer disease, a press release read. "Out of an abundance of caution," the remainder of this year's tour has been pushed to next year.

The press statement was released Wednesday.

The statement says Springsteen has continued to recover after being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease earlier this month, and that medical advisors told him that he should postpone the remainder of his 2023 tour dates.

The video in the media player is from a previous report.

"With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024," Springsteen said in a statement. "Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

Earlier this month, 'The Boss' announced the postponement of all September shows, including dates in Syracuse, New York, Uncasville, Connecticut, and Albany.

Peptic ulcers are open sores that develop on the inside lining of your stomach and the upper portion of your small intestine. The most common symptom of a peptic ulcer is stomach pain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.