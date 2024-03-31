WATCH LIVE

Woman reportedly pushes toddlers out the way before being struck by car in Katy, HCSO says

Sunday, March 31, 2024
Imperial Landing major crash: 1 woman, 2 toddlers struck by vehicle in Katy neighborhood, Harris County sheriff says
Authorities say that a woman was crossing the street with both toddlers in a small wagon when a vehicle struck all three individuals in a Katy residential neighborhood.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and two toddlers were taken to the hospital after a speeding car struck them in a Katy neighborhood on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a major crash in the 20900 block of Imperial Landing.

Authorities say the woman, who was reportedly the children's nanny, pushed them out the way before being hit by the vehicle.

The woman was transported by ambulance with a possible broken bone.

The toddlers' injuries were unclear, but officials said they are all expected to survive.

