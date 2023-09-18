A witness told HPD she saw three masked men running toward her. Then, she heard a loud crash and three gunshots. Investigators are trying to figure out if the two scenes are connected.

2 shootings half a mile apart in Briarforest area may be connected, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to figure out if two shootings less than half a mile apart in the Briarforest area are connected.

Houston police said 911 callers reported the shootings on Lakeside Estates Drive and Wilcrest Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

On Wilcrest Drive, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat of a Toyota Camry that had crashed into a parked car.

A witness told investigators she saw three masked men running toward her. Then, she heard a loud crash and three gunshots, HPD said.

She saw the crashed Camry and found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. Police said the witness used a shirt to try and stop the bleeding and render aid until paramedics arrived.

Another person who had been shot in the leg was found at 1445 Lakeside Estates Dr., HPD said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

"It could be two separate scenes. It could be the same scene. It's still under investigation," Lt. Jonathan Lui said.

Police didn't release any information on a possible motive or arrests.