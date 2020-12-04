woman killed

Woman found dead in trunk of car was strangled, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old Houston woman whose body was found in a trunk of a man's car was strangled, authorities say.

On Saturday, a DPS trooper noticed a white Honda speeding eastbound on I-10 in Chambers County around 7:45 a.m. That's when the trooper pulled him over near FM-365, but the driver, Victor Campbell Jr. from Fresno, Texas, immediately sped off, sparking the chase.

The chase ended when 35-year-old Campbell crashed near a church resale shop parking lot, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard.

While troopers were searching the car, they found the body of Briana Teirra Johnson from Houston in the trunk. The autopsy determined Johnson's cause of death was manual strangulation, authorities confirmed.

According to the Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, authorities in Harris County are pursuing murder charges in the case.

On Sunday, investigators searched a home in the 4100 block of Maggie Street in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Lt. Havard said Campbell was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash on Saturday. He was later taken to Jefferson County jail following his release from the hospital.

Campbell faces charges for felony evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Additional felony charges may be added, police said.

He has several previous charges for family violence.

Meanwhile, friends describe Johnson as funny. She was also Texas Southern University graduate who loved make-up and would share her work on her YouTube channel.

"She was happy," said friend Cierra Kenner. "She always kept me laughing."

A GoFundMe account has been created for Johnson to help with funeral expenses.

If you know any information that could help in the investigation, you are urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
