Astros' Alex Bregman hands out food at SE Houston distribution event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It may have been difficult to recognize one of the Houston Astros' most recognizable faces with the mask on, but Alex Bregman joined other volunteers Saturday to serve Houston some fresh food.

The third baseman was part of a crew that handed out packages to approximately 500 people at an event organized by the St. Vincent de Paul Society in southeast Houston.

"I've been inspired by people in Houston," Bregman said. "I love how Houston is hands-on helping each other."

The distribution was set to get underway at 8 a.m., but people arrived well ahead of time to ensure they'd be served.

Bregman and his fiancee, Reagan, have volunteered before by packaging meals, but said they wanted to make a face-to-face connection with the people.

Typically, around 75 volunteers work to distribute the packages, but social distancing requirements have forced organizers to reduce that number.

The food handed out came from the Houston Food Bank and was mostly fresh produce.

