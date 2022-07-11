wildfire

Lightning sparks large wildfire at refuge in Brazoria County

EMBED <>More Videos

Lightning sparks wildfire in Brazoria County overnight

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials warn drivers to avoid smoke as they work to tame a wildfire in Brazoria County on Monday.

Shortly after midnight, fire crews responded to a wildfire at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge that they believe was sparked by lightning, according to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office.


Video from SkyEye on Monday afternoon spotted heavy smoke several miles away.

"As fire crews continue to work, the public is requested to avoid the area and not drive through smoke covering roadways that are not visible," BCFMO said in a Facebook post.


Road closures include FM 2004 between County Road 227 and County Road 208. Drivers can also expect to see closures along County Road 227 at County Road 459, near the Demi John Bridge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbrazoria countyfireheatlightningwildfireweathersmoketraffic delaydroughtheat wave
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
How to prevent fires during July 4 fireworks shows
Burn bans issued in these Houston-area counties due to dry weather
Burn bans issued in these Houston-area counties due to dry weather
TOP STORIES
ERCOT urges electricity conservation as heat wave drives up demand
Woman accused of dumping 4-year-old girl into hot water
Thief targets man walking dog and ties him up inside hotel room: HPD
More extreme heat for Houston as we monitor Gulf disturbance for rain
Cows beat the heat while roaming neighborhood on Houston's southside
Former ABC13 news director Rehan Aslam dies following cancer battle
1 shot and killed, multiple injured at Brazoria Co. rental house party
Show More
Dad shoots teen suspects who tried to get into car with babies inside
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
Pastor John Gray hospitalized with pulmonary embolism
Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope
Doctor proposes floating abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
More TOP STORIES News