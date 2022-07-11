BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials warn drivers to avoid smoke as they work to tame a wildfire in Brazoria County on Monday.
Shortly after midnight, fire crews responded to a wildfire at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge that they believe was sparked by lightning, according to the Brazoria County Fire Marshal's Office.
Video from SkyEye on Monday afternoon spotted heavy smoke several miles away.
"As fire crews continue to work, the public is requested to avoid the area and not drive through smoke covering roadways that are not visible," BCFMO said in a Facebook post.
Road closures include FM 2004 between County Road 227 and County Road 208. Drivers can also expect to see closures along County Road 227 at County Road 459, near the Demi John Bridge.
Lightning sparks large wildfire at refuge in Brazoria County
WILDFIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News