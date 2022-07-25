Brazoria County health officials confirm 1st case of monkeypox in the area

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials are reporting Brazoria County's first confirmed case of monkeypox on Monday.

Brazoria County Health Department said the infected individual is isolated and recovering at their home in north Brazoria County.

Symptoms include a rash or sores, that look like pimples or blisters, fever, headache, weakness, chills, and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox can spread through prolonged face-to-face contact, intimate contact, and or close contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. Contact with items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the rash or body fluids is another way the disease can spread, officials said.

People who suspect they have monkeypox symptoms, such as new unexplained rash or sores, can contact their doctor to set up a screening appointment.

Monkeypox can be very painful, but it is rarely life-threatening. There have been no reported deaths in this outbreak in the United States, and hospitalizations in Texas have been for pain management.

If you feel you have been exposed or have monkeypox symptoms, contact a medical provider. For additional information, individuals can contact one of the Brazoria County Health Clinics: Alvin Clinic: 281-585-3024, Angleton Clinic: 979-864-1484, Lake Jackson Clinic: 979-265-4446, Pearland Clinic: 281-485-5344.

To learn more, visit the Texas of Department Safety's website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

