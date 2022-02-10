Congressman Al Green to meet with Brazoria County district attorney to discuss jury selection

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11547097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Grand Jury declined to indict a former Brazoria County District Clerk after she was accused of handpicking juries and the District attorney considers the case closed, but still it may not be over.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New developments could come today in the investigation into how juries were selected in Brazoria County.It's a story ABC13 has been tracking since last summer.Congressman Al Green is set to meet with Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck on Thursday to discuss the case, which he says has negatively impacted a lot of people's lives.Last summer, Ronda Barchak, the former Brazoria County District Clerk of 11 years, resigned after law enforcement announced they would be looking into the possibility that she improperly selected juries by handpicking them.Since then, the Texas Rangers have looked into it, and say their investigation is now complete.A grand jury decided not to indict Barchak criminally, and the district attorney considers it a closed case.However, many are not satisfied with this decision. Community activist Quanell X and many people who say their loved ones' trials were impacted because of Barchak's actions are pushing forward, wanting the Department of Justice to be involved.Linda Hagger is one of the people who is not giving up. She believes her son was wrongly convicted, and thinks an improper jury played a role."I knew from the get go, when I heard about what was going on, that something wasn't right pertaining to my son's case," Hagger said. "I kept telling my son, 'I am not stopping until I come to some kind of conclusions on who did what.'"Green scheduled a virtual press conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to answer more questions about the case after his meeting with Selleck. He says what matters to him is that the law is followed.