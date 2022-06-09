officer arrested

BCSO deputy fired after officials say he got intoxicated where he was staying on Uvalde assignment

Brazoria Co. deputy fired after public intoxication arrest in Uvalde

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Brazoria County sheriff's deputy who was arrested for public intoxication after being sent to Uvalde to assist in responding to the school massacre has been fired.

The sheriff's office said then-deputy Christopher Lofton was intoxicated enough to be a danger to himself and others.

Lofton violated multiple department policies and his actions were not consistent with the department's mission, according to the sheriff's office.

An internal investigation revealed the two-year veteran became intoxicated where he was staying in Uvalde.

He was immediately relieved from the assignment, according to BCSO.

On May 31, Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said it gathered a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to assist Uvalde law enforcement at Robb Elementary School after a state-wide call for assistance was sent out.

