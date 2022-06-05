Off duty Brazoria Co. deputy arrested for public intoxication while investigating Uvalde shooting

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An off-duty Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for public intoxication while investigating Uvalde shooting, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office.On May 31 BCSO gathered a team of eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers to assist the community in Uvalde, Texas after a state-wide call for assistance was sent out by the local law enforcement there in Uvalde, BCSO said in a press release.On Thursday, officials say a Brazoria County Patrol Deputy was involved in an off-duty incident while in Uvalde County.Local law enforcement placed the Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy in custody and was charged with public intoxication.The deputy was immediately relieved from the Uvalde assignment and an internal investigation is currently being conducted, according to BCSO.BCSO said in a press release: