Body found floating in Brays Bayou in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews converged Thursday along a southeast Houston bayou after a call for a water rescue, but it quickly turned into a recovery.Houston Fire Department units were dispatched to the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway feeder road near Griggs Road just before 11:30 a.m. where the road crosses over Brays Bayou.Dozens of personnel were seen scouring the banks of the waterway as onlookers gathered near where a body was spotted floating in the water.Crews used a boat to reach the body, which was brought onto the bank. The recovery was captured from SkyEye flying overhead.There was no word on how the body ended up in the water or how the person died.