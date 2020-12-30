Man took ex's 6-year-old son out of bath in Spring kidnapping before threatening her, police say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- New details have been released about the man accused of kidnapping a 6-year old boy with autism in Spring, sparking an Amber Alert Monday night.

Brandon Spears, the 27-year-old ex-boyfriend of the child's mother, went before a judge Tuesday night.

During the hearing, we learned he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, then took her child.

Police say he took the child from his bath and threatened to hurt the boy if his mother followed.

Spears' bail was set at $75,000 for charges of evading arrest and kidnapping. He was given another $50,000 bail for an assault charge.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6-year-old Spring boy safely returned to family hours after kidnapping
Preston Fears was found safe Tuesday morning at FM-1960 and Aldine Westfield.

ABC13 was there as authorities from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office and the Houston Police Department recovered Preston safely.

Preston was placed in his grandfather's arms in a blanket as the child was not wearing clothes.



An Amber Alert was issued around 10 p.m. Monday after Preston was last seen in the 3100 block of Clear Wing Court, where authorities responded to a call for abduction and family violence.

Officials say Spears was mad because the child's mother broke up with him.

Spears assaulted the woman, took Preston and left in her car, triggering the Amber Alert, according to authorities.


Spears had also taken the woman's cell phone, which is how authorities were able to track him, Constable Mark Herman said.

Hours after the abduction, around 3-4 a.m., Spears ran a red light in front of a Houston police officer near I-45 and Crosstimbers, sparking a chase until the front tire of the car blew out.

Preston was found safe inside the vehicle.

Spears, who already had warrants for his arrest and was known to have violent tendencies, was taken into custody.

He now faces charges of felony evading, child endangerment, kidnapping and family violence with prior conditions, the latter meaning Spears has faced family violence charges in the past.

Preston has since been reunited with his mother.

If you or someone you love is experiencing domestic violence, call the Houston Area Women's Center at (713) 528- 2121. They can offer resources to help you get out of a bad situation.

