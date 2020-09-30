Lake Jackson continues response to amoeba water crisis

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Lake Jackson are scheduled to give an update Wednesday on the response to the presence of deadly amoeba found in the city's water supply.

The briefing comes a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the city.

A boil order remains in place after a Do-Not-Use advisory was lifted over the weekend.

Crews continue to flush and disinfect the city's system after tests of three water samples revealed the possible presence of a brain-eating amoeba.

"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this amoeba," said Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community."

The amoeba, known as Naegleria fowleri, typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose, according to the CDC.

It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.

The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria fowleri.

Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.

Related topics:
brazosportlake jacksonbrazoria countyhealthwatergreg abbottabbottwarningcontaminated waterdrinking water
