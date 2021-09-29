Project to alleviate flooding in Harris Co. almost done, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've driven by Brays Bayou recently, you've seen the orange construction barrels making traffic slightly more unbearable. Luckily, the 20-year project to help relieve flooding in the area is close to done, according to the Harris County Flood Control District."We're very pleased with all the work that's been done," said Felipe Paz, the manager of Mio Brew on Stella Link, along the bayou.He knows all too well of the construction being done. And, although it can be a nuisance, he knows it's necessary to alleviate flooding."We always worry about it, but with the construction going on, we feel a lot better," said Paz.The Brays Bayou project is one of several major projects the Flood Control District is working on. They're also working a major channel improvement project along White Oak Bayou starting at FM 1960 and Hunting Bayou at the 610 North Loop."It's temporary. It's for a good cause, and it'll be over soon," said Matt Zeve, the deputy executive director of the Flood Control District. "We're working all over the county. Baytown to Katy, The Woodlands to Pearland. There are projects in every nook and cranny of Harris County right now."The Brays Bayou project is in its final phase, with construction being done on the bridges. Officials told ABC13 they expect completion by early 2022."I think the projects will be very positive for the people who live nearby once completed," said Zeve.