child rescued

Florida fire crews cut boy out of concrete sewer pipe after child gets stuck

By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy rescued from concrete sewer pipe in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida rescued a boy trapped in a concrete sewer pipe.

The South Trail Fire Department said it was called to a house Monday night. They said a boy was playing on a stack of sewer pipes when his lower leg got wedged inside one, CNN reported.

Firefighters tried to get him with water, lubricant and even shoe removal.

RELATED: Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy at NJ playground

Nothing worked.

So they decided to start chiseling away at the concrete.

Firefighters put the boy in ear muffs and safety goggles as they worked to remove pieces.

He was safely extracted with only a scrape on his knee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridarescuechild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & world
CHILD RESCUED
Actors honored for rescuing 14-year-old trapped under SUV in NYC
Kidnapped North Carolina teen rescued thanks to viral TikTok signal
Baby Jessica fell down a well on Oct. 14, 1987
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Show More
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
19-year-old killed in drive-by shooting outside apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News