Mom and common-law husband arrested after 8-year-old boy dies

Homicide: 2900 W Sam Houston Pkwy. Drowning death of juvenile child. Investigation ongoing. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her common-law husband have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead in west Houston.Police and paramedics responded to a possible drowning call at at the Quality Inn and Suites off the West Beltway around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Upon arrival, officers found an 8-year-old boy in the floor in the middle of a room on the second floor of the hotel.Paramedics began CPR and transported the boy to Texas Children's Hospital in Katy where he was pronounced dead.Officers observed multiple injuries on the boy's body, not consistent with a drowning, according to a release from Houston police.The boy's biological mother and her common-law husband were in the room when officers arrived and were questioned, police said.The 24-year-old woman and 28-year-old man are facing charges of injury to a child and tampering with evidence."We believe this to be domestic violence related and we are investigating this now with our homicide division," Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge with the Houston Police Department said. "We suspect foul play."The Harris County District Attorney's Office stated that it would accept charges on the boy's mother and her common-law husband.