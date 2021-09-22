child injured

10-year-old boy on bicycle hit by vehicle in Atascocita, constable deputies say

ATASCOCITA Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Wednesday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the accident at Eagle Springs Parkway and Redwood Hollow Lane.

Atascocita EMS also responded to the scene to treat the boy's reported injuries, according to Constable Mark Herman.



It was not immediately clear what exactly led up to the crash.

Deputies did not specify the boy's condition.

"Please use caution while driving through the area," Herman wrote on Facebook.
