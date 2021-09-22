10-year-old boy on bicycle hit by vehicle in Atascocita, constable deputies say

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the accident at Eagle Springs Parkway and Redwood Hollow Lane.
Atascocita EMS also responded to the scene to treat the boy's reported injuries, according to Constable Mark Herman.
It was not immediately clear what exactly led up to the crash.
Deputies did not specify the boy's condition.
"Please use caution while driving through the area," Herman wrote on Facebook.