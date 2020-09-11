13-year-old and grandma found dead in car trying to escape wildfire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6415720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Why is the sky orange in the Bay Area? There is smoke in the air from the Bear Fire near Chico, but the marine layer is protecting us, so the sky is red, yellow or orange even where air quality is good.

As the deadly wildfires continue ravaging the west, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is warning it could be the greatest loss of life and property from wildfires in the state's history.In California, the North Complex Fire is growing into one of the state's largest in history, at one point engulfing 1,000 acres every minute.The El Dorado Fire burning in San Bernardino County was caused by "a smoke generating pyrotechnic device" used during a gender-reveal party in El Dorado Ranch Park, according to the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit.Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday for five California counties as dozens of fires are burning amid record-breaking temperatures.In Oregon, new video near Portland showed rows of homes destroyed. At least three people have died because of the fires. Two of the victims, 13-year-old Wyatt Mosso and his grandmother Peggy Mosso, were found in their car. It's believed they may have been trying to escape the flames.Monty Potter is among the thousands of people who have lost everything."My wife passed away five years ago and we came here to look for her ashes," Potter told ABC News. "Everything we had was here. We have nothing but the clothes on our back."Fires were burning in seven Oregon counties, and rural and suburban homes miles away from Portland were under preliminary orders to prepare for possible evacuations.The Northwest is no stranger to wildfires, but most of the biggest ones until now have been in the eastern or southern parts of the region - where the weather is considerably hotter and drier and the vegetation more fire-prone than it is in the region's western portion.