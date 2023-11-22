ABC13 was live as it appeared firefighters used a harness to hoist the driver out of the passenger side window. The box truck nearly rolled off the exit lane to the roadway below.

Firefighters rescue driver from box truck overturned on edge of I-45 HOV exit lane at Crosstimbers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders jumped to action when a box truck overturned on an HOV exit lane on the I-45 North Freeway at Crosstimbers Street on Wednesday morning.

It's unclear exactly what led to the box truck tipping over, but video from the scene shows that it nearly rolled over the edge of the overpass.

ABC13 was live from the ground and from SkyEye as Houston firefighters worked to rescue the driver from the truck.

It appeared firefighters used a harness to hoist the driver out of the passenger side window.

Eventually, the ladder trucks retreated and an ambulance was seen leaving the scene. The driver's condition was unknown.

All I-45 southbound lanes were closed at Crosstimbers Street as officials worked to upright the truck.

ABC13 has reached out to police for more information about what led to the crash.