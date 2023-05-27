Channelview woman accused of selling fake designer goods at 'Bougie on a Budget'

Claudine Delva is out on bond after her arrest for allegedly selling more than $150,000 in fake designer merchandise at her shop 'Bougie on a Budget.'

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A Channelview woman is out of jail on bond after her arrest for allegedly selling more than $150,000 in fake designer merchandise.

Claudine Delva, 37, made her $30,000 bond and was released from jail. She was arrested on Wednesday in a bust by Houston police and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Photos exclusive to ABC13 show shelves of fake designer bags and accessories as well as racks of fake designer clothing at "Bougie on a Budget" at 412 N. Sam Houston Tollway East. All of it was seized during the bust and Friday the door was locked.

Delva said, "That's a lie. That's a lie," when asked about having more than a thousand counterfeit items at the store.

The charging document has a detailed list of all the items police say they seized. On it were 130 pairs of Nike shoes, 50 pairs of Gucci shoes, 39 pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes, 23 pairs of Cartier sunglasses, and 228 items of Gucci clothing.

The Facebook page for Bougie on a Budget said the store is closed, but ABC13 spotted more merchandise at Delva's home and asked her about it.

Reporter: "I see some Gucci shoeboxes in the doorway here. Are those real?"

Delva: "What are you doing inside my house?"

Reporter: "I'm not inside your house."

Delva: "What are you doing going through my trash, then?"

Reporter: "I'm not going through your trash."

ABC13 has learned a private investigator, hired by high-end brands to root out counterfeit goods, tipped police off to Bougie on a Budget. Every year, legitimate companies lose billions due to fake goods, according to US Customs and Border Protection. They can also damage customer trust and reputation. In some cases, they can put health and safety at risk.

A sign declaring the store's grand opening was still up Friday.

The charge against Delva is trademark counterfeiting, a felony, and the estimated retail value of the goods, according to court records, is between $150,000 and $300,000.

Her next court date is scheduled for August 16.

