Houston police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing from a boot store on East Little York and choking an employee who chased after him.

Suspect wanted for stealing boots, putting employee who chased him in chokehold, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Shoplifting at a boot store turned into a more dangerous situation for an employee after police say she was put in a chokehold three months ago.

The Houston Police Department released information Friday about the incident that happened on April 11, just before 6 p.m., at the business on East Little York off I-45 on the north side.

Police said the suspect walked into the store and grabbed three pairs of boots before running out.

HPD surveillance video shows the employee chasing after him. When she caught up to him, police said he choked her and then got into an older white pickup truck.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build wearing a white shirt.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

