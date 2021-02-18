Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water

Boombox Taco Truck has seen the impact of the winter storm firsthand. The owners have had no power and no business for several days as the area has battled severe weather conditions.
But on Wednesday, the truck was open to help families without power or water.
The owners cooked more than 2,400 tacos to hand out at eight apartment complexes throughout southwest Houston.
Hundreds of people lined up for the hot food, with many extremely grateful and emotional for the meal after a long couple of days.
