Society

Boombox Taco Truck feeds 800 families without power or water

By Katherine Donaldson
Boombox Taco Truck has seen the impact of the winter storm firsthand. The owners have had no power and no business for several days as the area has battled severe weather conditions.

But on Wednesday, the truck was open to help families without power or water.

The owners cooked more than 2,400 tacos to hand out at eight apartment complexes throughout southwest Houston.

SEE ALSO: Restaurant owner giving out $10,000 to help families get through severe winter weather

Hundreds of people lined up for the hot food, with many extremely grateful and emotional for the meal after a long couple of days.

If you would like to learn more about Boombox Taco, check them out on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonwinter stormact of kindnessfree foodfamilygood samaritangood newstacoswinter weatherfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Significant progress' could be made overnight, ERCOT says
Icy roads possible overnight with another freeze
How Houston-area hospitals are working to conserve water
More than 110 icy spots reported on Houston-area roadways
Winter storm tragedies leave 2 families with little to nothing
If your pipes burst, here's what to do next
CenterPoint Energy urges customers to conserve power
Show More
Boil orders in effect for much of the Houston area
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
Desperation sets in as Texas power and water issues continue
Gov. Abbott gives no timetable for full power restoration
More TOP STORIES News