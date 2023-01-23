Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say

Suspicious behavior from several people coming from the woods is what the Brenham Police Department said prompted witnesses to call them.

BRENHAM, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of what appears to be a small human fetus was found in a shallow grave Sunday in Brenham, a city in east-central Texas, police confirmed Monday morning.

Officers arrived at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday at 2425 North Park Street, where they spoke with the witnesses about what they saw.

Police said they searched the area and found what the dead fetus' body in the grave. That's when officers called detectives and investigators to the scene to collect and process evidence.

An autopsy has been ordered, and we will provide any updates as we receive them in this active investigation.

