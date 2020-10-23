houston police department

Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home

By , and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold L. Preston was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston on Friday.

The escort began at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where Preston's body was taken after he was killed in the line of duty.

The procession concluded at the funeral home at 9402 Lockwood Drive.



Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was killed while responding to a call.
SEE ALSO: 1 HPD sergeant killed, 1 officer wounded in shooting at apartment complex in SW Houston
SEE ALSO: Fallen HPD Sgt. Harold Preston was about to retire this year

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.


Watch: City leaders get emotional over HPD sergeant's death
EMBED More News Videos

In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.


Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.

Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.

SEE ALSO: Fiancee of fallen HPD sergeant speaks exclusively with ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Flenda Whitney, the fiancee of HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, reflected on the 41-year police veteran's life a day after his death. Whitney spoke about what kind of person he's being remembered as, as well as the tragic details of his final moments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer injuredhouston police departmentmurderofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officer shotofficer killedpoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Man randomly shooting in northeast Houston hits man in chest
Missing mom of 6 last seen in southwest Houston
Midtown bar temporarily loses license after deadly shooting
Crime Stoppers of Houston celebrating 40 years of service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.
1 million and counting: Harris Co. crosses early vote threshold
T-storms racing toward the coast as cold front pushes in
1 shot in face, 2 in custody in road rage incident on Hwy 59
Alarming failure rates fuel calls for in-person learning
49-year-old woman reported missing from Spring
Pearland launches rent assistance program
Show More
Wife of man accused of killing officer wants to thank HPD
Pope reportedly met with bishop who's infected with COVID-19
Children's Museum maintenance manager finds body in garage
3 Houston brothers lost 100 lbs. each to honor mother's memory
Tropical depression may form over Caribbean Sea soon
More TOP STORIES News