Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home

The escort began at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where Preston's body was taken after he was killed in the line of duty.
The procession concluded at the funeral home at 9402 Lockwood Drive.
Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was killed while responding to a call.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.
Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.
Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.
