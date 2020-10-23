Body of fallen HPD sergeant escorted to funeral home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7193916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Flenda Whitney, the fiancee of HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, reflected on the 41-year police veteran's life a day after his death. Whitney spoke about what kind of person he's being remembered as, as well as the tragic details of his final moments.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of fallen HPD Sgt. Harold L. Preston was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston on Friday.The escort began at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where Preston's body was taken after he was killed in the line of duty.The procession concluded at the funeral home at 9402 Lockwood Drive.Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was killed while responding to a call.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.Preston's fiancée, Flenda Whitney, remained in shock over the lifelong law enforcement officer's death.Facts about Preston's life emerged in the immediate aftermath of his death, including that he was on the brink of retirement.