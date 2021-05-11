body found

Missing mom Erica Hernandez's vehicle found submerged in Pearland pond

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Body in car pulled from Pearland pond matches missing mom

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Tuesday afternoon a submerged vehicle with a body inside was pulled from a Pearland pond. It matches the description of the vehicle that belongs to a Houston mom who's been missing for weeks.

Erica Hernandez, a single mother to three children, has been the subject of an intense search since she vanished after leaving a friend's home in southwest Houston last month.

Family said Hernandez left her friend's home in the 6000 block of Benning Drive around 2:30 a.m. on April 18. She reportedly sent a text around 3:04 a.m. stating she was "five minutes away from getting home."

The vehicle was discovered in the small body of water at Reflection Bay and N. Clear Lake, in Shadow Creek Ranch.

WATCH: 'It's not over' Family says after missing mom's car found in pond
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Erica Hernandez said they are not done looking for answers in her case, as they said she would not be in the area where a car matching hers was found.



The Houston Police Department dive team assisted Pearland police in the recovery. Divers entered the water at about 5:30 p.m. Just moments before 7 p.m., the dark-colored SUV was brought to the surface of the water. Divers covered the vehicle with a tarp as it was towed onto the bank of the pond.

Hernandez's vehicle was described as a 2020 GMC Black Acadia with Texas plates MKJ 3303. The vehicle pulled from the water matched the make and model, as well as the license plate number.

The sister of Hernandez spoke to the media saying they felt numb and sick to their stomach.


Last week, the search for Hernandez took investigators to a Missouri City park. But the truck that sonar helped locate beneath the water there was not related to the missing woman's case.

SEE ALSO: Vehicle found underwater at Missouri City park is not tied to missing mom Erica Hernandez, HPD says
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said the search for Erica Hernandez led them to a Missouri City park. She has been missing since mid-April and so has her vehicle.



The family has yet to receive confirmation if the body in the vehicle was that of Hernandez. The medical examiner will have to determine that.

Authorities could not confirm if foul play is involved. Pearland police will now lead the investigation.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandcarbody founddead body
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Brothers describe boy's beating death in their family home
Families of missing Black men plead for more accountability
Body believed to be missing 5-year-old found in Boston-area woods
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News